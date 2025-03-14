Could Manchester United actually secure a trophy from this nightmare of a season? Hey, it might happen, as they’re now through to the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. So this disastrous season may not be as much of a disaster after all. Plus the good vibes should keep going this weekend, as the next match is a trip to Leicester City.

The Foxes have been total disaster class this season, in their return to the top flight.

Leicester City vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. March 16, 5:30 pm, King Power Stadium, Leicester, UK

Man United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Position, Form: Leicester City 19th, 17 pts, LLLLL Manchester United 14th, 34 pts, WLLDWD

Google Result Probability: Leicester City 22% Draw 25% Manchester United 53%

And even when they’re higher quality, United has still owned the recent series anyway. So Ruben Amorim’s side could now conceivably head into the international break with a lot of positive momentum. A draw that felt like a win at home to Arsenal last week, a UEL knockout round W, and a very likely three more points in the league here.

Hey, baby steps everybody, baby steps. And in making our lineup prediction here, yes, we still think Rasmus Hojlund should be benched here.

We’ll see how that all plays out.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City

Andre Onana; Ayden Heaven, Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui; Diogo Dalot, Casemiro, Toby Collyer, Bruno Fernandes; Alejandro Garnacho, Christian Eriksen, Joshua Zirkzee

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories