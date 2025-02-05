Manchester United host Leicester City in their first post January transfer window outing. The 4th round FA Cup clash will be the first chance for the club to make a statement about how much they have improved as a squad, from all their transfer business. Spoiler alert: they haven’t.

Tyrell Malacia left, and he was replaced by Patrick Dorgu. Marcus Rashford and Antony both left, but United did not sign a single new attacking player.

FA Cup 4th Round FYIs

Leicester City vs Manchester United

Kickoff: Fri. Apr. 21, 8pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Man United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Fun Fact: Leicester City have advanced from seven of their last eight FA Cup 4th round ties.

That’s a very peculiar as now the final third, which was very poor to begin with, is now down two more players.

Yes, Rashford and Antony had to go, and it’s a good thing they did, but Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have combined to only score 11 goals, in 46 competitions, between the two of them.

This United’s worst season ever in the Premier League era, and scoring is their biggest weakness. Yet they did nothing about it!

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City (FA Cup)

Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro; Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Diogo Dalot; Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Joshua Zirkzee

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories