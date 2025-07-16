The Roses Rivalry renews once again, but this time it’s in a friendly, as Manchester United takes on Leeds United on Saturday afternoon. This match will transpire in Stockholm, Sweden’s biggest city, at the very pleasantly named/sounding Friends Arena, or Strawberry Arena. United have already played two friendlies this summer, technically, as they had that Asia Tour in late May.

United faced the ASEAN All-Stars and Hong Kong National Team in “postseason friendlies,” which are different from the preseason friendlies that they’ll soon commence here.

Leeds United vs Manchester United FYIs

Competition: Preseason club friendly

Man United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Kickoff time: 2PM GMT, 19 July Saturday

Location: Friends Arena (or Strawberry Arena), Stockholm, Sweden

Series history: Man United wins 50, Leeds United wins 37, Draws 26

Yes, it is all a bit confusing, where we are right now- preseason? Offseason? Postseason? etc. etc. I guess that’s a natural consequence of just too much football being played. Anyway, here is the first team that we think Ruben Amorim will go with for this one.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Leeds United

Altay Bayindir; Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Diego Leon; Patrick Dorgu, Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Amass; Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha

