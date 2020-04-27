Manchester United Transfer Talk: Koulibaly, Ben Yedder

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. There are now multiple reports that the Premier League could return to action in June, and play matches behind closed doors.
That is of course contingent on containment and mitigation of the coronavirus. Until then we only have transfer talk to do, and before we get started I encourage you to check out our all United transfer rumor starting XI and our optimal United XI with top transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
We start with the latest on long term target Kalidou Koulibaly. Reportedly, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is willing to part ways with the central defender if he receives a bid of about £70 million. According to Foot Mercato, Newcastle could be a potential suitor with the ability to maybe meet that valuation, now that they’re set to become very enriched by their new ownership.
In other words, you could have a new player in the acquiring Koulibaly game, and the more teams involved, the higher the price goes up.
Elsewhere, 29-year-old forward Wissam Ben Yedder is wanted by a long list of clubs, according to L’Equipe. The list includes both Manchester clubs, the rest of the Premier League big six, except Chelsea, and both Madrid clubs.
And as you would expect, he won’t come cheap, not with all these all these potential new destinations for the Monaco man. Thus, his valuation is reportedly in the neighborhood of €45 million. That’s all for now, but if you want to check out our MUFC news and notes round-up today, go here.
