Man United Transfer Talk: Koulibaly, Bellingham, Smalling

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. (For today’s MUFC news items round-up go here)
With that in mind, let’s take a spin through the Manchester United related rumor mill, starting with the latest on the 25 million British pound rated outcast in central defense, Chris Smalling.
He’s currently on loan with AS Roma, where he’s been impressive. How impressive?
It appears the club in the Italian capital would like to keep him beyond the expiration of his loan terms. Sports Mole writes, citing “Corriere della Sera, the Serie A giants are now ready to step up their pursuit of his services.”
However, Roma doesn’t seem to be too willing to meet the asking price. One team that might be willing to spend that much is Arsenal, with the north London side reportedly interested. A Smalling sale could trigger a transfer domino theory, as it would then provide United with more money and also added motivation to finally secure the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly, a long time transfer target from Napoli.
Red Devil Armada, on the FanSided network, has more. As does the Mirror at this link.
Gazetta dello Sport via 90min.com says it’s an “if then” proposition. If they can sell Smalling, they’ll buy Koulibaly. So there’s a lot of moving parts here, and it’s a very fluid situation.
Finally, it’s time for the latest on Jude Bellingham, who seems to be the second most wanted man at Old Trafford behind only Jadon Sancho this summer.
United have been linked to the 16-year-old Birmingham City midfielder for some time, with their main rivals in this chase being Borussia Dortmund. Now entering a third major suitor, one that will rival United for Sancho, in Cheslea FC. Here’s a link to more via Metro and another link at the Daily Mail.
