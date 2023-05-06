Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool Won’t Surpass 4th Place United

As much as the media likes to say that Liverpool are top four contenders, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp refuses to agree. Today he flat out said that his side will not catch Manchester United, who currently hold down the fourth and final UEFA Champions League qualification slot.

Gamesmanship? Yeah, probably, but at the same time, he spelled out the numbers for us and those stats don’t lie.

“Other teams are in much better positions, as long as they win games we have no chance,” Klopp said on Friday.

“We have to keep teams behind us. We have 59 points and United has 63, so we can get 71 maximum [at the end of the season]. United needs eight points in five, from 15 [and] I think they will do that.

“We have enough to do with ourselves.

“Tomorrow, Brentford is a difficult game to play. We can control the whole game theoretically and one set piece can kill you.”

The German added that although his side won’t get in the top four, they’ll still keep on fighting, as hard as they can, the rest of the way.

“If our performances put pressure on other teams that is not in our hands,” Klopp continued.

“The way they played over this season, the top four teams, no one looks like losing more games than they win.

“For us the plan is finishing as high as we can, now that means fifth but that is not given. Sixth is not given. Aston Villa, Tottenham, Brentford are all fighting for that and so are we.”

With that in mind, let’s look at the schedule of the run in, for both teams.

Liverpool

vs Brentford May 6, at Leicester May 15, vs Aston Villa May 20, at Southampton May 28

Man United

at West Ham May 7, Wolves May 13, at Bournemouth May 20, Chelsea May 25, Fulham May 28

It is pretty clear that Liverpool have the tougher road. They have played one more match than United, so they’ll probably need to be perfect here in order to have any shot.

For United, every team on their list other than Fulham is either in the relegation scrap, or currently playing in relegation form (Chelsea).

And while Wolves are probably safe from the drop, Chelsea can still actually get relegated this season, if a specific scenario occurs. The Red Devils have an easy run in.

