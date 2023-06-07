Man United Transfer Talk: Kim-Min Jae, Dean Henderson

Erik ten Hag has said that Manchester United need to invest in the roster this summer. He’s conveyed his transfer window plans to his bosses at the club.

With the top three positions of need identified, let’s discuss some United transfer narratives, pertaining to Dean Henderson and Kim Min-jae. Let’s start with the Napoli centre-back

According to Calciomercato, a deal is drawing closer to completion, as United are prepared to exercise the 26-year-old South Korean’s release clause, which is worth €60 million.

The clause can be activated between July 1 and July 15, and depth at center back is exactly what United need right now. Especially given how much Harry Maguire flopped, and how desperate the club will be to move him on this summer..

According to the reports, the two sides have reached an agreement on a contract worth €7m a season. It’s a good fit all around as United have struggled to find solid, consistent center back play for close to a decade.

They have signed several central defenders in recent years, but many of them just plain flopped.

Let’s shift gears now to the position directly behind the CBs, and that’s goalkeeper.

Nottingham Forest are looking to sign Man United GK Dean Henderson on a permanent deal.

This is according to numerous reports in multiple outlets, with Sky Sports stating that Forest “are expected to approach United for talks in the coming days.”

Henderson, 26, spent this past season on loan with the Tricky Trees, making 20 appearances across all competitions before sustaining a season-ending thigh injury in January.

The English international is under contract for two more years, plus a club option for a third. This could be a good deal for all involved. Henderson wants a place where he will be the No. 1.

Forest staved off relegation late in the season, and now that they’re staying up in the top flight they’ll need a GK of his quality. Meanwhile United will re-up on David de Gea this summer, while reshuffling the backstops behind him, hopefully grooming his long-term replacement.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

