Manchester United Summer Transfer Window Keep or Cut: Midfielders

Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired from Manchester United, we’ve seen an excessive turnover at the manager position, leaving the squad, year after year, comprised of players acquired to run varying systems. It’s a real hodge podge rag tag kinda roster, with some square pegs in round holes.
With Erik ten Hag poised to become the next gaffer, maybe he’ll, eventually, bring some symmetry to the roster. So with that in mind, let’s look at the potential tear down, because you can’t sufficiently rebuild until you first get this part of the process right.
Could have cashed in last summer on him, but didn’t. Same, albeit for less money, in the winter window. Now he walks for nothing.
Ideally This Would Happen:
He goes somewhere and goes on a purple patch, like he did with West Ham last spring; MUFC learns a lesson from teachable moment.
Most Likely This Will Happen:
One foot out the door, we’ll see where he catches on and how he gets along with his new manager.
Speaking of one foot out the door, his mind checked out of this team awhile ago. That’s really a huge bummer because really, he should be this squad’s top class player, right there with Ronaldo. Although Sir Alex is totally right- Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, is a total shitbag.
Ideally This Would Happen:
He goes somewhere and shows for out for club the way he consistently plays for country; MUFC learns a lesson from a teachable moment.
Most Likely This Will Happen:
The most expensive player in the world when he moved back from Juventus in 2016, now he leaves for free. His legacy is, dare I say, a bit Angel Di Maria like.
Won’t be challenging for any FIFA Best XI teams, ever, but has shown some positive form. Deserves more chances to live up to his price tag.
Ideally This Would Happen:
He continues to develop well, and show his value as an asset.
Most Likely This Will Happen:
He’ll stay, but there is no need to extend him right this second.
Nemanja Matic
A holdover from the Jose Mourinho era, he’s in the twilight of his career right now. Was very solid back in the day though.
Ideally This Would Happen:
He continues to thrive for a couple more years as a squad player/cup competition guy.
Most Likely This Will Happen:
At this point, it’s just see out the remainder, maybe here, maybe go to MLS for a nice paycheck.
Scott McTominay
Not sure yet what all he can be. Young and promising, but not a world-beater either.
Ideally This Would Happen:
He become the new Michael Carrick
Most Likely This Will Happen:
We’ll see how he gets along with the new manager.
Bruno Fernandes
Absolutely carried this team, for long stretches, when he first got here, but has come back down to Earth now. United made a panic buy by extending him until 2026. Obviously, they were freaking out about Pogba bailing out.
Ideally This Would Happen:
He becomes a new anchor of the team, and the crazy decision to extend him when it wasn’t even close to required somehow pays off.
Most Likely This Will Happen:
everything has already happened.
Really no future at the club, at all
Juan Mata (really super nice guy though and great human being), Tahith Chong, Andreas Pereira, Donny van de Beek (deserves so much better than how he was treated at United)
Youngsters Maybe Worth Keeping in the Squad/Out on Loan
James Garner, Facundo Pellistri
