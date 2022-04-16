Manchester United Summer Transfer Window Keep or Cut? Goalkeepers

Lately, Manchester United have been playing like they’re checked out, so it’s probably best we start looking ahead to the summer transfer window. It’s pretty clear that a lot of the players don’t really want to be here, so let’s take a look at who might be headed for the exit door.
If you’re interested in the match on Saturday, we still got you covered, with preview material here and here.
David de Gea
To quote the ’70s yacht rock song “still the one” and should presumably keep that title under Erik ten Hag. There is no reason to give him an extension, but at the same time, no good rationale for selling him either. Unless you decide Henderson is the new No. 1 now.
What Should Happen Ideally:
He reverts to the #DaveSaves form that he showed during the Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho eras.
What Will Likely Happen
He’ll stay entrenched as the starter, and be the guy he’s been this season.
Dean Henderson
Had his chance, seized it, but then lost. It’s no secret he badly wants out, and who could blame him? He’s barely played this season and he’s had his fair share of loan moves already.
What Should Happen Ideally:
He becomes #1, either here or elsewhere, and finally reaches his potential, and makes a ton of money in the process.
What Will Likely Happen:
It all depends on how much money United can get for him in the transfer market.
Lee Grant
Not really sure why he’s still here; especially given that he’s 39 years old now.
What Should Happen Ideally:
Both parties move on.
What Will Likely Happen:
His time at the club is nearing its end.
Tom Heaton
He is what he is, and everyone seems to be fine with that.
What Should Happen Ideally:
Status quo.
What Will Likely Happen:
Status quo.
Manchester United Summer Transfer Window Keep or Cut Series
Midfielders Attack Defenders Goalkeepers
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind