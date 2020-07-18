United vs Chelsea (FA Cup Semifinal) Team News: Kante, Shaw, Williams

For whatever reason, Manchester United just have Chelsea’s number right now. The two sides will meet for the fourth time this season on Sunday, in a FA Cup semifinal clash. The Red Devils have won all three of the previous meetings this season, outscoring Chelsea 8-1 on aggregate in 2019-20.
Marcus Rashford has scored four times in the three games against Chelsea thus far. The last time Chelsea beat United, in any competition, was the 2018 FA Cup final, a streak that stretches now to six. MUFC also dominate the all-time series, with 81 wins to Chelsea’s 54; and 51 draws.
Another major storyline in this match is managers leading their former clubs. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won two FA Cups as a player with United while Frank Lampard, Chelsea’s all-time leading scorer, won it four times during his playing career.
In the other semifinal, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta (who faces his mentor Pep Guardiola and Manchester City) also won two FA Cup titles as a player for the Gunners. Now let’s take a look at the team news for this one.
“N’Golo Kante won’t be fit for the match, he’s still not right. So he’s out,” Lampard said in his pre-match press conference.
“Other than that we have a few people with a few little niggles that I’ll monitor over the next 24 hours or so, and then we’ll be ready to go.”
Kante is probably the Blues best player, overall, so obviously this is a major blow for a game where a cup is on the line.
Meanwhile United are sweating on the fitness of their first and second choice left backs.
Luke Shaw picked up an ankle injury in the 2-2 draw with Southampton, while his replacement Brandon Williams suffered a head injury which required stitches. Both missed out on the win over Crystal Palace on Thursday, but Timothy Fosu-Mensah filled in admirably.
Also, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones are out for the season.
Manchester United vs Chelsea FA Cup Semifinal FYIs
Kickoff: Sun July 19, 6pm, Wembley Stadium
Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Manchester United
TV: BBC 1
Odds: Chelsea win 6/4 Man United win 5/7
Prediction United 3, Chelsea 2
