Manchester United Transfer Talk: Jurrien Timber, Eric Bailly

It’s the off-season for all club competition, almost all of the international play currently being staged are just meaningless friendlies, so you know what that means? It is indeed the summer silly season, i.e. time to talk some transfer rumors. So with that in mind, let’s dive right in to the latest narratives surrounding Manchester United.
It’s not going down, we’re not yelling “Timber,” we won’t move, we won’t dance. Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, 21 (who has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer) won’t be moving to United after all, as his national team manager Louis van Gaal (yes, the same man who managed United from 2014-2016) is strongly advised against the idea.
?? “Louis Van Gaal made it clear that he would not be in his Dutch team if he wasn’t playing every week for United”
Marcel Van Der Kraan reports that Louis Van Gaal may have affected Jurrien Timber’s potential transfer to Manchester United ? pic.twitter.com/Gtn1sOuV2M
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 19, 2022
That’s according to the narrative in Sky Sports. Is LVG looking for vengeance on the club that sacked him? Is the Iron Tulip still bitter? According to NBC Sports:
“Probably not. It’s more about knowing the player and his strengths and weaknesses and maybe advising against a move to England, for now.”
So we are still waiting for United to sign their first player of this summer. Elsewhere, Eric Bailly has sometimes been linked with a move away this transfer window. But where?
According to the Daily Mirror, Newcastle United would be an option. And yes, United are offering Bailly to the new money Magpies even despite the Timber rejection. Bailly has also been offered to AC Milan, as Erik ten Hag just doesn’t see a place for him.
According to the report, United could “accept as little as £8.5m” for the Ivory Coast central defender.
If he actually stays, this would mark his third permanent manager that he’s played under at United. Bailly was originally brought in during Jose Mourinho’s first transfer window in charge. And they paid a lot more than 8.5M GBP.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind