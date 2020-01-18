Jurgen Klopp Finds Manchester United’s Counter-Attacking Style Strange

Both sides have no issues with motivation and inspiration when Manchester United and Liverpool get together. The most heated of rivalries, emotions always run high, and tomorrow it could be even more ramped up, given what happened in the last meeting.
United were the first, and so far only, team to take any point from a Premier League meeting with Liverpool this season. The Reds will no doubt be looking to get one back on the Red Devils for ruining their unblemished season. And if United needs some more added motivation, LFC manager Jurgen Klopp just gave them some bulletin board material. While saying that he’s not throwing shade, he essentially threw shade at his rivals’ playing style.
“It’s strange when you play against a high, high quality team as United still are, and they play the way they play,” Klopp said.
“It makes life really difficult. We had it with Tottenham. That’s not normal, how can you expect that? On the other side the counter attacks are of the highest level in the world.
“I don’t say they only counter attack but it’s a main thing they do. People may want to see that as criticism, it’s not, but it’s just a description of the situation that makes life for us more difficult.”
Klopp is certainly being more than a bit condescending here, telling other teams how they should employ their tactics. Given how the Merseyside club are the best in the world right now, perhaps the German is in a position to do so. But on the other hand, you can’t blame the Reds opponents for going with just a counter-attacking strategy, instead of being more aggressive.
Expect things to be chippy tomorrow.
Manchester United at Liverpool FC FYIs
January 19, 4:30 pm, Anfield
Full team news for both sides: go to this link
Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool Manchester United
Key stats/facts: Liverpool are undefeated in the Premier League this season, United are the only team to take points from them, drawing 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October
Form Guide: Liverpool WWWWW Manchester United WLWWL
Odds via Betway: Liverpool FC win 1.4, Draw 4.75, Manchester United win 7.5
Probabilities via Google: Liverpool FC win 70%, Draw 19%, United win 11%
Prediction: Liverpool 2, United 0
