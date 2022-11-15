Jude Bellingham Can Leave Next Summer, Says BVB CEO

The next big money summer transfer window battle will apparently center around a player from, surprise, surprise, Borussia Dortmund. Jude Bellingham, BVB midfielder, is wanted by all the big boys- both Manchester clubs, Chelsea, Real Madrid with Liverpool said to be leading the way.

According to Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans Watzke, Bellingham, 19, can leave the club next summer if he so wishes. Watzke added that talks with Bellingham and his camp will begin once the World Cup is over.

“We will hold talks now, as soon as [the World Cup in] Qatar is over, and then we’ll have a fundamental talk about what he would like,” Watzke said.

“He just needs to tell us if he’d like to stay or if he’d like to go. In both cases we’ll talk about it very pleasantly and reasonably together. In general, we can imagine that he’d stay with us, but we can’t behave as if this topic wasn’t on the table.

Dortmund purchased the English international’s contract from Birmingham City when he was just 17, for an initial fee (before add-ons) that was reported to be £25 million.

Some reports claims that the inevitable bidding war could command a transfer fee in the region of €100 million, but other media outlets speculate that the final sale price could rise to €150m. (He’s already long been linked to Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool etc.)

While Dortmund defied the big money clubs, and held on to Bellingham this summer, Watzke seems to be admitting defeat now. He made it clear that the club just cannot compete with Europe’s richest clubs when it comes to player salaries.

And thus, they will not obstruct him if he seeks a bigger pay day.

“If he says ‘I’d like to do something else,’ then the really big [clubs] in Europe will be there and we can’t afford to fight financially,” Watzke added.

Overall, this is the BVB way- buy low, sell high. Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho, Christian Pulisic, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang are just a few of many examples.

This is what Dortmund does- find and acquire the top youth talent in the world with the highest potential and move them on to the big clubs in world football a couple years later, at a very nice profit.

It’s looking like Jude Bellingham is next on that list.

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow the website on Instagram.

