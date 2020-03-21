Man United Transfer Talk: Raul Jimenez, Nemanja Matic, Thomas Lemar

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. In fact, the rumor mill can probably survive any type of apocalytpic event.
Today, we’ll even publish two sets of MUFC transfer talk items today, with the first one available at this link. We start with yet another update on midfielder Nemanja Matic. Just a few days ago, the club option was triggered for the Serbian, meaning he’ll now stick around another season, with his current deal set to expire at the end of this one.
This development was completely expected, but there’s been a school of thought Old Trafford wants him around longer than that. According to The Sun, there is talk about a fresh 2-year deal worth £140,000 a week. You can read more at Last Word on Football.
Moving on, we go back to a transfer narrative from January, Wolves striker Raul Jimenez. United’s interest earlier this season was already made public; ditto for Arsenal. Now there’s another potential suitor in the mix, Real Madrid.
The Birmingham Mail has more on the Mexican international who has scored 22 times in 45 appearances for club and country this season.
Finally, we go to a story of United supposedly ready to battle Arsenal for one of their long time targets.
The Gunners launched a pursuit for the Frenchman in the summer of 2017, but didn’t get serious about making a bid until very late in the window. Lemar moved on to Atletico Madrid instead. The former Monaco man isn’t working out too well right now in the Spanish capital, and perhaps the summer will be the right time for his next move.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this linkPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind