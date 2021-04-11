Man United Loanee Jesse Lingard Rejuvenates Career at West Ham

No matter where Jesse Lingard goes from here, he’ll always be an answer to a compelling Manchester United trivia question- the guy who scored both the last goal of the Louis van Gaal era and the first of the Jose Mourinho regime.
While his career at Old Trafford went into severe decline, the young Englishman has found new life at West Ham United. Frozen out of the Red Devils squad, he went out on loan with the Hammers in January, and now all the Irons are in the fire for him in London.
Today, Keane was asked to give a rating, 1-10, of Lingard’s goal celebration dance, while doing punditry work for Sky Sports: He responded with brutal honesty: “One. I used to do this dance before, usually after a load of Bacardi and Coke.
“When he scores goals like that I suppose I have to give him a little bit of credit.”
Jesse Lingard got his first league minutes on February 3rd.
He already has more goals (8) than:
Manè (7)
Richarlison (6)
Grealish (6)
Foden (6)
Mount (6)
Firmino (6)
Rodriguez (6)
Werner (5)
De Bruyne (5)
Pépé (5) pic.twitter.com/2aB3KvDIKH
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 11, 2021
Yes, Lingard has more league goals this season than two of Liverpool’s vaunted front three. Right now, you could make the case that he’s the league most exciting player. The only member of the Hammers with more league goals this season is Tomas Soucek, and he has only one more.
At this point, United will be really excited to bring him back. Or they could massively cash in on a permanent sale, as his stock has never been higher.
