Ex-United Winger Jesse Lingard Pays Visit to L.A. Rams

What football team will Jesse Lingard go to next? The NFL Champion Los Angeles Rams? Well, not really, as that’s actually a different type of football, and he was just visiting L.A. not looking into signing up.
Jesse Lingard, on holiday in the United States, has gone coast-to-coast, in the glamorous warm weather cities of Miami and Los Angeles. The tabloids published some photos of the 29-year-old English attacking midfielder on Miami Beach a couple days ago.
But the question remains, once his time hanging out with NFL superstars is over- what’s next?
The former Manchester United man had been linked with Juventus, but the latest paper talk indicates that’s over now.
What about a return to West Ham United? Both parties are said to be keen on that, but once again, the latest transfer narratives indicate that isn’t going to happen either.
Don’t be surprised if the question of Lingard’s future doesn’t get answered until very late in the window. Watch this space indeed.
