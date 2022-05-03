Jesse Lingard Attracting Interest from Juventus, AC Milan

The story of Jesse Lingard leaving Manchester United has now become a bit complicated. While what his brother said on Instagram, albeit inflammatory and bitter, was indeed true, the family should have still stopped him from saying it.
Lingard did indeed deserve a send-off in the home season finale, and United did him wrong. The English attacking midfielder can still play, and he showcased that while with West Ham United on loan last season.
Only 3 players in the history of English football have scored in the FA cup final, league cup final and charity shield.
Ian Rush.
Mark Hughes.
Jesse Lingard.
Thats the bracket we are talking.
Modern day legend. Gets far too much disrespect.
Hope this helps pic.twitter.com/N4Dj3ssrPA
— Mike (@MikeLUHG2) May 3, 2022
Lingard did not see the pitch yesterday, in United’s 3-0 win over Brentford in the home finale. Having been with the club since childhood, and as the man who scored both the last goal of the Louis van Gaal era and the first of the Jose Mourinho era, he didn’t deserve a season on the bench like this.
The club also lost out, big time, when they had the chance to cash in on him last summer. They still could have gotten something in return this past January, but now he walks away for nothing. Just stupid and bad, on multiple levels.
Jesse Lingard’s brother via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/DeATjD1eqS
— UtdXclusive (@UtdXclusive) May 2, 2022
After 20 years and more than 200 appearances, Jesse Lingard will catch on somewhere else though, and according to ESPN, he’s wanted by both AC Milan and Juventus.
Their report yesterday states that both “Milan and Juventus have both registered their interest in signing the 29-year-old ahead of next season, but there is competition from clubs in the Premier League and abroad.”
Juve is especially interesting, because Paul Pogba could be making a return there, and it would be intriguing if the two dance party bros reunite in Turin.
