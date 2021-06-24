Jesse Lingard to West Ham Likely Hinges on Jadon Sancho Transfer

This summer silly season, thus far, has been a lot more sizzle than steak. We’ve seen more silly than substance, but things could get started here real soon once the Jadon Sancho transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United finalizes, and it looks like that deal is going to finally be closed rather soon.
Sancho going from Dortmund to United is going to have many ripple effects, starting with Jesse Lingard and his loan deal at West Ham. Lingard was an outcast at Old Trafford, finding himself in a situation so rough that he went over a year without scoring a domestic goal.
Then the English international went out on loan to West Ham in January and found himself again. Rejuvenated, Lingard became one of the Premier League’s most dangerous and productive players from February onward. It seems like he’s a great fit for the Hammers, but as of now his long term club future remains up in the air.
According to the Evening Standard:
“The 28-year-old is a top target for David Moyes but is yet to make a call as to where his future lies. Lingard wants regular football and it is thought his first choice would be to remain at Old Trafford, where he has one year left on his current deal.”
Lingard was surplus to requirements at United even when they didn’t have Jadon Sancho, so if/when they get him, it’s near impossible to see him fitting in.
However, you can deny how much potential and value he has, and he put that on display for the entire world during the business end of the 20/21 season. United would be pretty poor at their transfer business if they don’t cash in on Jesse Lingard now, while his stock is very high.
That is provided, of course, on the concept that Lingard accepts the idea that his future lay some place other than United. And if Sancho doesn’t move to United, then the Irons will need to look elsewhere for help on the wing.
If Sancho does move back to Manchester (he previously played for City), then you can expect Dortmund to do some spending this summer with their newfound financial wind fall.
In other words, we could have a domino theory in action, but we just need to get that first domino to fall, and thus wake up a very moribund transfer season.
