Manchester United January Transfer Window Synopsis, Analysis, Grade

Manchester United have recently spent some time on top of the Premier League standings so there are no doubt in the title hunt right now. In theory, a small addition here or there, in the January transfer window, might have been the augmentation they needed to put them over the top.
Alas it didn’t happen though, as the winter window has now come and gone without the club adding anybody at all. That seems to be the broader trend in the league at large, as Liverpool were essentially the only club that really did much transfer business, of note, in this window.
Manchester United vs Southampton FC FYIs
Kickoff: 8:15pm BST, Tuesday Feb 2, Old Trafford
Deals Done
United were able to move out some of the dead weight on the roster this window as Jesse Lingard joined West Ham United on loan, and Marcos Rojo made the switch to Boca Juniors. Timothy Fosu-Mensah made a permanent move to Bayer Leverkusen while 19-year-old Facundo Pellestri was loaned out to Deportivo Alavés
Amad Diallo, who was signed in the summer window from Atalanta, for a move to be completed in the January window, sealed his deal, cleared the paperwork and arrived.
Opportunities Missed
A top class center back and right-sided attacking player are still major squad needs, but Ed Woodward will likely make those moves in the summer. For some inexplicable reason, Sergio Romero is still around. Is the greatest goalkeeper on the planet at his age? No.
Is he way better than third string? Absolutely. Does he deserve much better than the situation he’s currently in? One million percent. Hopefully, Old Trafford will do right by him and amnesty the shotstopper, so he can get regular playing time again. They’re also missing out, as they did in the summer window, on the cash infusion his sale would bring.
It’s utterly bone-headed the way the club has mismanaged him.
Needs Assessment/Looking Ahead
Expect yet another round of extensive Jadon Sancho speculation tedium beginning about…May or June. We’re all looking forward to the day in the summer window that sees Sancho join United for the 27th time. He didn’t actually sign with the club on any of the first 26 instances; maybe this time he will.
Grade: C
United get average grade for making some things happen that needed to get done. However, they really whiffed on some other situations
