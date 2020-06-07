Man United News: James, Sancho, Herrera, Mourinho

Manchester United will recommence their season with an away fixture at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night of June 19. It won’t be long now, but until we have football matches again, we still have plenty of news items to cover and analyze.
So let’s take a look at what the Manchester United community is talking about in cyberspace on this Sunday. For our MUFC restarted season preview and best potential starting XI go here. We have the collection of today’s United transfer rumors over at this link.
We start today with United’s top transfer target, Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund, being told he needs to “grow up” by his teammate Emre Can.
Sancho and teammate Manuel Akanji were both fined on Friday after pictures emerged of the duo having haircuts without personal protective equipment (PPE) or observing social distancing.
Sancho would later call the fine an “absolute joke” on social media.
“Jadon needs a little guidance,” Can said to Sky Sports Germany yesterday.
“He’s a great boy, also off the pitch. It’s true that I get along very well with him. He just has to be a little bit smarter about these things. Everyone needs a hairdresser. He needs to grow up. He can’t afford to make mistakes like that in the future.”
“We as a team are also responsible. We are not annoyed by him. We know that he has to be more disciplined in some things. But he knows that too.
“I don’t think he does this on purpose to create a scandal. Maybe he doesn’t realise it, maybe he trusts too many people in some things.
“He needs people to guide him. That’s where the environment is very important.”
If United do in fact sign Sancho, it will no doubt have ripple effects throughout the roster. According to the Sun, Dan James, who is having a very solid first season at Old Trafford, could be loaned out.
Finally, ex-United midfielder Ander Herrera, now with PSG, gave a very strong soundbite about United’s last manager Jose Mourinho. In praising Mourinho, Herrera said that the Portugese can be a beast to people who aren’t honest.
“I only feel gratitude to him,” Herrera told Spanish outlet AS.
“The first of the seasons was fantastic, with three titles and I was chosen by the fans as the best player of the season.”
“He’s got personality yes but if you’re up front with him, work hard, don’t hide and don’t mess him about, you won’t have any problems. “
“I understand him because I think the same, you have to be tough and mature. He’s a beast with people who aren’t honest.” Mourinho will get the chance to face United for just the second time as one of their former managers in 12 days from now.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
[…] Man United News: James, Sancho, Herrera, Mourinho The Sports […]