Manchester United News: James, Mata, Henderson, Rashford

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, but there are still plenty of news items, related to the club, circulating on the internet today. There is a plan for the Premier League to potentially return to action on June 8, and play matches behind closed doors in neutral venues.
The first phases of so-called “Project Restart” are underway, but there are of course, lots of obstacles to be overcome, and a whole lot could change between now at the time targeted for starting up again. The next meeting, on May 8, will be extremely critical, and we’ll know more then.
In the meantime, please check out our all United transfer rumor starting XI and our optimal United XI with top transfer targets acquired and key players retained. For today’s MUFC transfer rumors round-up go here.
The @premierleague Team of the Season So Far ?. Available now #TOTSSF #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/Rw4Tgy3Goy
— EA SPORTS FIFA #stayandplay (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 1, 2020
Team of the Season! ?? @EASPORTSFIFA ??? pic.twitter.com/zuoP057rHi
— Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) May 1, 2020
We start today with the EA Sports FIFA 20 Team of the Year being named yesterday. United’s leading scorer, Marcus Rashford was selected, as was right back supreme Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Also on the team is United goalkeeper loanee Dean Henderson, who’s currently with Sheffield United.
We focus on Henderson, who drew extra attention to the honor. Reports have circulated this past week that United are not interested in parting ways with him, even though there is no path to first team football right now with David de Gea in place.
Elsewhere with Rashford, he’s been a model citizen in regards to philanthropy and community service during this pandemic, and now he’s doubled his already sizable donation to charity. It’s a great emotional story he shared.
And finally, winger Daniel James has credited midfielder Juan Mata with being one of his role models when he first moved to Old Trafford. The 22-year-old described a very classy gesture made by the Spaniard towards him. Metro has more.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
[…] Manchester United News: James, Mata, Henderson, Rashford The Sports […]