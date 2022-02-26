Jadon Sancho Makes Very Bold Champions League Claim

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho had been the club’s most effective attacking player this month, as he’s found form again since the January transfer window closed. Perhaps the 73m GBP summer pickup feels more loose now that there is less competition for places in the final third?
The former Borussia Dortmund star is now, finally, living up to expectations, hype and his big price tag. Ahead of the weekend fixture, which resulted in a goalless draw with Watford (his schoolboy club), Sancho made described how he got his groove back. He also made a bold UEFA Champions League claim.
And thus Ralf Rangnick starts him on the bench, only brings him on for the final 30.
United drop 2 more points, against the penultimate side in the table.
Get ready for united to play Euro football on Thursdays, again, next season. https://t.co/dd0DdCaEug
— Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) February 26, 2022
For some bizarre reason, United interim manager Ralf Rangnick dropped all of his English players today, including Sancho. The former BVB man only came on for the final 30 of regulation, plus extra time.
Sancho started very slow at United, but he’s regained fine form once again, and he was asked, by United’s in house website, how he became an electrifying difference-maker once again.
“I guess that’s because I’ve been working a lot harder and believing in myself a lot more and just trying to make things happen,” he responded.
“I’m just happy that my team-mates are believing in me and giving me support, especially when I go one-v-one.
“And hearing the fans when they cheer me on and are telling me to get at my opponent… I’m delighted with my performances.”
Jadon Sancho is confident for #UCL success this season ? pic.twitter.com/0YJXSJom9M
— UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) February 25, 2022
Jadon Sancho, fresh off the 1-1 draw at Atletico, in the road leg of their UCL round of 16 draw then showcased a lot of confidence in his side: “I feel like we have a strong enough squad to win the Champions League, I really believe that.
“But we all have to work for each other and for us to even get close to the final we have to go game-by-game.
“It’s going to be a tough challenge, but I feel like with the players we have and the experience we have then it’s definitely doable.”
The odds-makers don’t seem to agree. Neither do the pundits, but then again, hey that’s why they play the matches, am I right? While winning the UCL might be a pipe dream, making sure they’re back in it next year is very doable, and that has to be the main goal for this season.
Rangnick has already admitted that this is what the side is truly playing for right now.
“Definitely getting a Champions League spot for next season, 100 percent we need that,” Sancho added.
