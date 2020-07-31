Manchester United Transfer Talk: Jadon Sancho, Raul Jimenez

Regarding the Jadon Sancho to Manchester United transfer saga, most of us are at the point of “c’mon, let’s get this party started already!” According to ESPN reports, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is basically all of us, as he wants the deal for the Borussia Dortmund winger done ASAP.
It would be wonderful if United and BVB could finally get this done, and get it over the line before the Red Devils’ Europa League clash on Wednesday night.
ESPN writes that United “are in pole position to sign Sancho this summer, but the lack of serious rivals for the 20-year-old’s signature has led to the Old Trafford hierarchy believing that they can drive down Dortmund’s £80m valuation.”
The article goes on to say that United Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward thinks an offer of £50 million will be enough, due to how the coronavirus pandemic has altered the financial landscape this summer transfer window. Hard to fathom this amount being enough, given how
a.) Sancho is worth so much more than that and
b.) any time United are interested/involved, the price always go up.
A different Sancho report, citing different price ranges, in The Independent, says that “Dortmund will accept an initial £60m, for a package that ultimately rises to over £100m, although there is still a distance regarding the pay plan thereafter and how much that will be.”
In the words of Bluto Blutarsky in Animal House: “Let’s do it!”
For our other/secondary transfer narrative today, we cover another high scoring, long linked attacking player. That’s Wolverhampton Wanderers and Mexico star Raul Jimenez.
The Daily Express says a deal is speeding along, writing how “Portugese outlet RTP claim a transfer is already in place.” He moved to Molineux for £33 million, so you know that Wolves will be looking for a much higher amount when it comes to the transfer fee here.
He should still be much cheaper than Sancho however, and both would provide added depth, and thus competition for places, in the Red Devils’ final third. Wolves have reportedly found Jimenez’ replacement too.
The Express reports that the Midlands club have “agreed a £27 million deal to sign Sporting de Braga striker Paulinho.”
