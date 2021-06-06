Jadon Sancho Move to Man United Draws Closer as Borussia Dortmund Drop Price

June 6, 2021 By 12 Comments
Share

It’s looking very possible that the Jadon Sancho transfer to Manchester United could be completed and announced before the start of Euro 2021. The tournament kicks off on Friday, with Sancho’s England staging their first match, against Croatia, one week from today.

According to multiple reports, Borussia Dortmund have dropped their asking price, and the left-sided attacking player could finally join United this coming week, should Old Trafford pony up the dough.

Sky Sports report that:

“It is thought the asking price will be significantly less than the £108m Dortmund wanted last summer – largely due to the economic effects of the ongoing pandemic and the fact Sancho is entering the final two years of his contract.”

Sport1 claims:

“Instead of 120 million euros, the black and yellow want around 90 million euros for their wing racer…Sancho and the Red Devils have basically agreed on the terms of the contract.”

If and when Jadon Sancho becomes signed, sealed, delivered as a member of the Red Devils, United fans will celebrate for two reasons. One, they would be getting a new, world class player on their favorite squad. Secondly, the very protracted, grown extremely tedious a very long time ago transfer saga, would then finally be over.

The 21-year-old has been strongly linked with MUFC for close to two years, and the last thing any of us need is more transfer speculation, hearsay and conjecture over a deal that doesn’t materialize. However, there is “cautious optimism,” according to Sky, for all parties involved that the transfer move finally gets done.

One major reason it seems to be speeding along now is personal terms between the player and his new club having been agreed upon from all the past negotiations. The Jadon Sancho summer may finally be here!

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News NowBanks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGNSports IllustratedChicago Tribune and SB NationFollow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Filed Under: Football/Soccer, Manchester United

Comments

  1. vincent otieno says
    June 6, 2021 at 11:02 AM

    man u will sign sancho

  2. Jerry says
    June 6, 2021 at 11:19 AM

    That’s will indeed good news to all man u fans across the globe

  3. Jerry says
    June 6, 2021 at 11:24 AM

    And i can’t wait to see him in United shirt come 2021/2022 Season more signings

  4. Mahamadou says
    June 6, 2021 at 12:05 PM

    Bien

  5. MAHAMADOU says
    June 6, 2021 at 12:08 PM

    Ce n’est encore officiel

  6. King Donald says
    June 6, 2021 at 1:18 PM

    Sancho will be good for man United .

  7. Joseph john umoren says
    June 6, 2021 at 2:08 PM

    Wow that is good news

  8. Sugar boo says
    June 6, 2021 at 2:10 PM

    We can wait to see him

  9. Ugwu emmanuel says
    June 6, 2021 at 2:36 PM

    If signed the best 4 man united

  10. I can't wait to read the news myself says
    June 6, 2021 at 2:58 PM

    I can’t wait to read dat news myself

  11. Anonymous says
    June 6, 2021 at 3:54 PM

    It’s good

  12. Uzairu Mohammed jangwa says
    June 7, 2021 at 12:57 AM

    Good news for us

Speak Your Mind