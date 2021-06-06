It’s looking very possible that the Jadon Sancho transfer to Manchester United could be completed and announced before the start of Euro 2021. The tournament kicks off on Friday, with Sancho’s England staging their first match, against Croatia, one week from today.
According to multiple reports, Borussia Dortmund have dropped their asking price, and the left-sided attacking player could finally join United this coming week, should Old Trafford pony up the dough.
“It is thought the asking price will be significantly less than the £108m Dortmund wanted last summer – largely due to the economic effects of the ongoing pandemic and the fact Sancho is entering the final two years of his contract.”
“Instead of 120 million euros, the black and yellow want around 90 million euros for their wing racer…Sancho and the Red Devils have basically agreed on the terms of the contract.”
If and when Jadon Sancho becomes signed, sealed, delivered as a member of the Red Devils, United fans will celebrate for two reasons. One, they would be getting a new, world class player on their favorite squad. Secondly, the very protracted, grown extremely tedious a very long time ago transfer saga, would then finally be over.
The 21-year-old has been strongly linked with MUFC for close to two years, and the last thing any of us need is more transfer speculation, hearsay and conjecture over a deal that doesn’t materialize. However, there is “cautious optimism,” according to Sky, for all parties involved that the transfer move finally gets done.
One major reason it seems to be speeding along now is personal terms between the player and his new club having been agreed upon from all the past negotiations. The Jadon Sancho summer may finally be here!
