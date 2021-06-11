Manchester United Transfer Talk: Jadon Sancho, Paul Pogba

Welcome to the summer silly season! And of course, you can’t say “summer transfer window” at Manchester United and not talk Jadon Sancho. And over the past few hours we have seen some new developments on that front, so let’s dive right in with the latest Sancho updates.
United made a £67m bid for the England winger, but Borussia Dortmund has turned it down, according to the BBC.
The report goes on to say that BVB are seeking “about £77.5m for the 21-year-old, with an additional £4.25m bonus payment on top.”
The deal is reportedly being obstructed by not just the two sides being apart on the transfer fee, but also the payment structure. Dortmund want more of the money up front, while United want to spread their payments out over time. There is no issue about personal terms, as that was agreed upon a long time ago.
That’s why this tedious transfer saga has dragged on for so long- a gentleman’s agreement, so to speak, has been in place for over a year. It’s just comes down to whether or not United will pony up the dough.
They did this with Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire too- submitted a lower bid, held out for awhile, only to just pay the amount that the selling clubs wanted anyway.
C'MON!! Let's do this!?? #Sancho #BVB pic.twitter.com/ayZwc4hitQ
— Samuel Gitahi (@SammyGitahi7) June 10, 2021
Don’t be surprised if something similar happens with Jadon Sancho, and this transfer saga drags out for awhile longer yet. Our other update on the transfer front relates to Paul Pogba, whose deal is set to expire at the end of his next season.
The French midfielder said, while on international duty with the reigning world champions, how the club has not offered him a new deal yet.
“I have one year left on my contract, everybody knows it. I know that the club is … well there has not been yet a concrete offer,” Pogba said.
“It has not been done. We finished the season with the Europa League then we went on holidays. So, I didn’t sit down with Ed Woodward and the manager. We haven’t spoken and of course, I am still at Manchester United.”
If United don’t get something done this offseason, they could risk losing him on a Bosman transfer next summer. Like Jadon Sancho, this narrative could be in the news for a long time yet.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind