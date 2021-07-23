Jadon Sancho Officially Unveiled by Manchester United, Will Wear #25

Happy official Jadon Sancho unveiling day to those who celebrate! Yes, the deal is done, and the 21-year-old English winger is signed, sealed and delivered. In the process of unveiling/announcing Sancho, United took a short, subtle swipe at Borussia Dortmund, the club they bought him from for £73m.
As you can see from the tweet below, United included the phrase “you love to see it” in announcing the arrival of their splash signing. That’s a dig at how extremely long and overly protracted this transfer saga was, and it references BVB’s tweet from a year ago.
You love to see it ?#MUFC @Sanchooo10 pic.twitter.com/QvQ1ibfRGv
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 23, 2021
This transfer saga took over two years to complete, with an endless parade of transfer rumor stories being produced and published the whole time. When it was confirmed that Sancho would not be moving last summer (after a transfer window of heavy speculation that he would be leaving for Old Trafford), BVB tweeted the same message: “you love to see it.”
It has been speculated that Sancho was going to wear #7, and that Edinson Cavani had no issues in giving it to him. However, we found out on Monday that #25 is what his actual number will be.
We’ve also taken a look at how Sancho will fit in with his new side over at this link, and again at this link.
Jadon Sancho 2??5?? pic.twitter.com/O2sas73Hur
— mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) July 23, 2021
Jadon Sancho said:
“I’ll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day. The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League. This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve. I am looking forward to working with the Manager and his coaching team to further develop my game.”
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind