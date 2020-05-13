Manchester United Transfer Talk: Jadon Sancho, Nicolo Zaniolo

With the exception of Belarus, South Korea and starting this Saturday, Germany, global football is currently suspended. The Premier League has been given the all clear by the government to restart after June 1, behind closed doors, and with that in mind, teams are now looking at returning to group training next week.
However, there are still plenty of questions to be answered when it comes to Project Restart, and we’ll learn more this week as meetings are held and votes taken.
Until football returns, we still have plenty of transfer talk to cover, as transfer rumors are something that can survive anything. So let’s take a spin through the United rumor mill in cyberspace. For today’s United news and notes round-up go here.
We start with talk that Old Trafford remaining confident they can acquire their triad of top targets this summer window. It consists of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham. Linking and citing the Manchetser Evening News, Birmingham Live has more on all this.
The coronavirus pandemic has drastically altered the financial state of many clubs, all for the worse. United CEO Ed Woodward has maintained that we’ll see a transfer window unlike any other, while United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that the situation will be advantageous for Old Trafford.
Sancho is a narrative that has certainly been covered a lot, but it’s time for another update, via the Daily Express. Dimitar Berbatov thinks the England international should think very carefully about making this move.
That’s because of the presence of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, with the possibility of getting cauight in a numbers game, and missing out on playing time.
Elsewhere, AS Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo, a 20-year-old midfielder, is another target on the United wish list. United will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur in the race to acquire his services.
His season ended early following an anterior cruciate ligament injury in January, and because of that (and Roma having concern about their finances) he could be available for a cut rate in price.
Not too discounted though as they’ll demand no less than €60m (£52m), reports the Daily Star; citing Italian publication Leggo.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind