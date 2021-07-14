Jadon Sancho Undergoes Medical for Manchester United

The Jadon Sancho transfer was announced, at the end of last month/beginning of this month by both Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United. However, we’re still awaiting the official “product launch” of the 21-year-old English winger, and that should be coming any day now.
As the deal could not be finalized until after England’s Euro 2020 campaign concluded, he only underwent his United medical today, as he drew closer to completing his £73m move from BVB.
According to the BBC, Sancho “was driven into United’s Carrington training complex on Tuesday and was later pictured leaving.” It had to be very pleasant and ultimately exciting outing for the right-sided attacking player, after what had been an absolutely nightmarish couple of days.
On Sunday night he missed his penalty kick in the shoot-out of the Euro 2020 final which saw England fall to Italy. Since then he, along with Three Lions teammates Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka, had to endure racist online abuse. And this online abuse has been so severe that its become a major international headline.
So you got to feel for the young man and his mates right now, and you got to be pulling for him to have a nice relaxing holiday.
And then when he’s done on holiday, Jadon Sancho will come back ready to start his United career/ the ’21-’22 season. He’ll likely do so wearing the iconic #7 shirt.
