The phrase itself “Another Day, Another Dollar” originates from the building of the Panama Canal, back in the early 20th century, when canal workers were rumored to have received a single dollar per day as compensation for their hard labor.

Sounds like a bum deal to me. For Manchester United, it’s another day, another cup competition, as the insane fixture congestion of Saturday sees a quick transition from the EFL Cup to the FA Cup.

Reading at Manchester United FA Cup 4th Round FYIs

Kick-off time: 8PM GMT, 28 January 2023, Old Trafford

Stat Pack: United are undefeated in their last 14 FA Cup home clashes (W12D2)

Series History: Reading all time versus United: 1WD7L14. The lone win came in 1927.

United thrashed Nottingham Forest, 3-0, in the road leg of their EFL Cup semifinal last night. Now it’s time to quickly shift gears to the FA Cup, where a 4th round tie against Reading awaits. The Royals, who currently play in the Championship, come into Old Trafford on Saturday.

With a mid-season World Cup, the fixture pile-up is at a historical pace right now.

United Team News

Does Jadon Sancho make the bench for this one? Does he feature for a few minutes? Something to think about as he’s finally returned to full training for well over a week now.

Elsewhere Luke Shaw is a doubt due to an unspecified illness while Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial, Axel Tuanzebe and Diogo Dalot all remain out of commission for this one.

