Jadon Sancho Likely Leaving Man United in January

For Jadon Sancho, it appears his time at Manchester United may be up soon. According to a report in Sky Sports Germany today, Jadon Sancho has made his choice, and it is the exit door, come January transfer window. The Sky report says that Sancho has been in contact with Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic, who served as interim boss during part of Sancho’s time at Dortmund.

United paid close to $100,000,000 to sign the English international from BVB in June of 2021, so could he be heading right back there?

BREAKING: Jadon Sancho is increasingly likely to leave Manchester United in January, according to Sky ?? pic.twitter.com/mdTn8dUElq — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 3, 2023

According to the report, probably not, as the reporter said a move back to BVB would be “difficult,” whatever that means. So where does the wayward wantaway winger go now? Most likely a different team in Germany. Sancho was asked to apologize, by manager Erik ten Hag, for his insubordinate actions, but he has no interest in doing so. Ten Hag said Sancho was left out of the squad that lost to Arsenal, just before the international break, due to a lack of effort in training.

The player then responded by taking to social media and calling his manager a liar. He’s been frozen out and training alone ever since. Ten Hag won’t let him rejoin the senior team unless Sancho issues an apology, but that is apparently not going to happen.

So Jadon Sancho has likely played his last game for United.

