Manchester United Transfer News: Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham

Ahead of today’s huge Premier League fixture at Crystal Palace, we have two major transfer news items related to Manchester United. It concerns two of the top three targets for United this summer and both involve Borussia Dortmund.
First off, BVB winger Jadon Sancho, a young man that many media pundits believe a move to United is inevitable for, won’t come cheap. For those who really think Sancho coming back to Manchester is certain, they need to look at his exorbitant price tag. According to multiple outlets, Dortmund are holding out for $137 million for the English international.
But that honestly doesn’t make much sense to United. Sure, when their final third suffered injuries earlier in the season it exposed some holes, but now the opposite is true. The emergence of Mason Greenwood has given the Red Devils exactly what they need right now on the right flank, and the best is yet to come for him.
United are best served adding a winger on a free, and just letting Sancho’s price come down, just as the Manchester Evening News advised in this op-ed.
From someone who won’t be leaving BVB to someone who’s headed there, it appears United have lost out in the race to sign Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham. Basically, Sancho is the top target this summer, Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish is the player linked with United the second most while Bellingham probably comes in third.
Medicals ok. Contract signed. Jude Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund ? confirmed and here we go! ??? #transfers #BVB https://t.co/0Tf8waMcQe
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2020
Sky Sports further confirms that Bellingham has passed his medical, and the transfer fee is reportedly in excess of £26 million. Expect an announcement from BVB tomorrow.
Manchester United at Crystal Palace FC FYIs
Kickoff: Thurs July 16, 8:15 pm, Selhurst Park
United starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Odds: Crystal Palace win 17/2 Draw 15/4 Man United win 4/11
Prediction: United 2, Crystal Palace 2
With United undefeated in their last 18, across all competitions, and Crystal Palace having been outscored 2-13 in their last five, you’d have to be rather unorthodox to go against the visitors in this one.
