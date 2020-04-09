Man United Transfer Talk: Jadon Sancho, Juan Mata

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. (Today’s MUFC news items round-up can be found here)
We start with an update on Juan Mata, who has dropped a hint about his future. The Spaniard who moved from Chelsea in January 2014 for a then club record transfer fee is open to finishing out his career at Old Trafford.
According to Sport Review: “Mata’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2021, and Manchester United also have the option to extend that deal by a further year to 2022.”
Next we move on to another item about the summer’s top transfer target, Jadon Sancho. Over at TalkSPORT, they have a post which shows you what a starting XI would look like at either United or Chelsea with Sancho included.
Also, when we say that Sancho has been heavily linked with United, we aren’t kidding. Here’s a tweet that gives a decent summary of all the paper talk concerning the English international and United.
Credible sources linking Jadon Sancho to #mufc:
• Fabrizio Romano [di marzio]
• David Ornstein [the athletic]
• Laurie Whitwell [the athletic]
• Raphael Honigstein [the athletic]
• Simon Peach [pa]
• James Ducker [telegraph]
• Paul Hirst [times] pic.twitter.com/2xKvnenOG7
— ? (@utdrobbo) April 2, 2020
That’s all for now, but we’ll be back with plenty more Manchester United transfer rumors later. I mean, it’s not like we have anywhere else to be right now!
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this linkPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind