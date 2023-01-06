Manchester United Team News: Jadon Sancho, Jack Butland

Minutes away from kickoff of Manchester United’s home FA Cup tie against Everton, and we have some breaking news on the player roster front.

Jadon Sancho is back at Carrington, training with the squad, after eight weeks away. Also, the Red Devils have their first January transfer window signing in reserve goalkeeper Jack Butland from Crystal Palace.

Love the way Erik ten Hag has handled the Jadon Sancho issue ??pic.twitter.com/mX8eLdLfhi — Privilege Mufc ?? (@privilege_mufc) January 6, 2023

Manchester United vs Everton (FA Cup 3rd Round) FYIs

Kickoff: Fri Jan 6, 8pm, Old Trafford

United Starting XI Prediction: go here

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Series History: Man United wins 91, Draws 47, Everton wins 71

Odds: United win 11/25, Draw 16/5, Everton win 6/1

We start with Sancho, who is not yet mentally or physically ready to play but is now moving closer to a return. Despite United having some holes to fill in the final third, Sancho will not be rushed back into action. You can watch the video, from the embedded Tweet above, and/or read the quotes from Ten Hag below.

“I would like him back as soon as possible, but I can’t force this process,” Ten Hag said in a news conference.

“I have to show patience, although I don’t have patience because, you are right, we have a lack of options in the front line – players who are capable to contribute in the Premier League.

“Jadon is one – when he is fit – who can contribute and then we have an extra option so we will have more chance of winning a lot of games.

“We have some hurdles still to take, but I think he’s in a good direction. I can’t force this process so I don’t. But I will be really happy the moment he returns to the squad for team training. That’s the next step. In this moment he is not fit enough. The good thing is he is back in Carrington and that shows he is making progress.”

Ten Hag is handling this situation right.

Elsewhere, the Dutchman confirmed that Butland would be slotting in as the new back up shot-stopper, as Newcastle United recalled their loan on Martin Dubravka, yesterday.

Today, the club made the official announcement and unveiling of their new signing.

