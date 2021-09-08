Jadon Sancho Recovers from Knock, Resumes Training with United

International breaks, as you guys obviously know, aren’t very newsworthy unless injuries occur. Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho missed England’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary because of a “minor knock,” according to BBC Sport.
This of course led to some concern, at least on a base level, about the fitness and availability of the former Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City man.
There is nothing to be worried about though as the 21-year-old English international is back in training with the Red Devils. While England still have one more World Cup qualifier this international period, Jadon Sancho is already back in the groove with his club.
He was pictured in action on the training pitch on Wednesday and unless something else comes up, he’ll be available for selection come Saturday versus Newcastle United.
Normally, this would have been a much bigger story, but of course there is that Portugese fella that you might have heard of, he’s back now too.
For more on the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the United training ground yesterday, go here. For more on how United could line up on the weekend, with both Ronaldo and Sancho go here. Cheers! To another international break break almost being over now!
Jadon Sancho is fine, and it won’t be long until we have matches to preview again.
