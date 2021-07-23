Jadon Sancho Says Goodbye to Borussia Dortmund, Officially Joins United

Both Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United have made it officially official now– the agreement on the transfer of Jadon Sancho. The 21-year-old English winger leaves BVB, who will receive a fee of €85 million. One of the longest and most tedious transfer sagas in recent memory has now reached its natural and logical end.
In 136 appearances with Dortmund, United’s new right-sided attacking player scored 49 goals (38 goals in Bundesliga play, 5 goals in Champions League, 6 goals in DFB-Poka). Sancho also registered 63 assists across all competitions.
“I can’t thank the people in charge at Borussia Dortmund enough for the chance they gave me as a very young player,” Sancho said in his farewell address.
“At BVB I was able to mature into the player I am today. The DFB Cup win last season was a great end to my time at BVB. But I will always remember the support and love of the incredible fans as something special.”
Club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke explained why how the transfer came about:
“It was Jadon’s express desire to return to his home country and the Premier League, and his behaviour was absolutely flawless at all times. I would therefore like to thank him on behalf of everyone at BVB.”
Manchester City will receive 15% of the profit made by Dortmund on the transfer of Jadon Sancho to Man United. So around €12m
“This is my club. This is where I belong,” Sancho said today after the ink dried on the deal.
Here’s what he said on Instagram, which was a much longer message”
Jadon Sancho on Instagram ? pic.twitter.com/bmunpaOMPN
— BVB Buzz (@BVBBuzz) July 23, 2021
Club director Michael Zorc also provided homage to Jadon Sancho:
“In his four years with us, Jadon has developed greatly. Towards the end of last season in particular, he contributed to the team’s success with important goals and assists. We would like to thank him for his commitment and wish him the best for his future career.”
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.
Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind