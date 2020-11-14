Jadon Sancho Says United Transfer Talk Hasn’t Hurt His Form

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United transfer rumors are like zombies, they are always alive, at least at some level. One would naturally assume that the multiple months of this transfer narrative, which is still ongoing to some extent and will no doubt return in full force next summer, would take their toll on the 20-year-old winger.
All the speculation and uncertainty about his future might even affect his game, perhaps? The Borussia Dortmund and England winger says that is not so. While he got off to a slower than usual start in the Bundesliga this season, the BVB star says it’s not due to the MUFC paper chase talk.
“No, I don’t think so. I feel like every player has a little dip in their career and I’m going through that at the moment.,” Sancho said to ITV (transcript via the BBC).
“It is just how I am bouncing back and I’m just happy to have managers who have faith in me and keep starting me.”
England got their November triple header of international competition off to a rollicking start, with a 3-0 rout of Ireland in a friendly this week. Sancho scored one of those goals, and he’s also found the net in Champions League and German Cup competition this season.
However, he still hasn’t achieved a single scoring strike in domestic league play yet this term.
“I just expect a lot from myself personally. When I play I always try to assist and score and always help the team. A couple of games ago I hadn’t been scoring or assisting, but I knew I had a chance.”
With 20 domestic goals in 2019-20, it’s easy to see why he has such high expectations for himself. Others do as well, given the astronomical price tag that BVB are said to have placed on him.
Sancho and England have UEFA Nations League clashes against Belgium on Sunday and Iceland three days after that.
As for his club team, they return to action against Hertha Berlin on Nov 21.
