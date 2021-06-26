Jadon Sancho to Man United Expected to Finalize in Coming Days

The transfer saga that began four years ago, when Jadon Sancho was still with Manchester City, is set to reach its conclusion within days. Manchester United has been interested in the English winger ever since his days with the club across town.
Sancho would eventually join Borussia Dortmund instead, and ever since last summer, Old Trafford have been keen to get him to their club. Now it appears the 21-year-old will be announced as the newest member of United within the coming days.
Jadon Sancho is so close to joining Manchester United that they have even hired a model, who looks just like him, to come and get photographed in the new shirt. #Sancho #MUFC #MUFCTransfer #GGMU
Is it #SanchoisRED time? pic.twitter.com/fXPeagHTPA
— Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) June 26, 2021
We have even seen our first photo of Sancho (or at least a model who looks exactly like Sancho, tattoos and all) in a new United shirt emerge online.
The deal is not officially done yet, but it is generally regarded to be inevitable now, and we should get a formal announcement after England are finished competing at the Euros.
According to the Manchester Evening News, Jadon Sancho “agreed personal terms in principle and an up-front fee of €85m (£73m) has been settled on, with Dortmund attempting to extract up to €15m in add-ons.”
Meanwhile Sky Sports report that the deal will be “worth in the region of £77m, with the clubs in the process of finalising the payment structure and potential add-ons.”
Sancho has only played six minutes total at the Euros, and all of it game in the third and final group stage match against Czech Republic. Why is that the case? Only Gareth Southgate knows the answer to that. But Sancho club’s future looks bright, as he’ll finally get that dream move which he has been pining for.
#SanchoIsRed ? Yes, very soon we will be able to officially say #SanchoIsRed
