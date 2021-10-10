Jadon Sancho, Struggling with United, Finds Form with England

Winger Jadon Sancho has really struggled with club this season, but he’s found form again with country. The Manchester United forward has yet to open up his account in 2021/22, as he seems to possibly be adversely affected by having to play in the shadows of Cristiano Ronaldo.
He hasn’t adjusted to life at United yet, since he moved over from Borussia Dortmund, but there is some hope in the fact he started very slowly last season too, but eventually came correct and had a massive season. His strong showing this international period provides additional hope:
Jadon Sancho with a delicious assist for England.
We are back! #mufcpic.twitter.com/sY0YCoPGXF
— UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) October 9, 2021
Sancho recorded not one, but two assists in England’s 5-0 rout over Andorra in World Cup qualifying play. They’ll take on Hungary next, on Tuesday night. Jadon Sancho isn’t the only United player who is really contributing heavily for his national team this international period.
Scott McTominay scored for Scotland and Ronaldo scored for Portugal. Now, if only they could carry this all over to the their club performances with United. What is seriously up with all of that?
I guess it has to do with the manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he really needs to step his game up.
United return to action on Saturday against Leicester City.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
He co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind