Jadon Sancho Ends His Scoring Drought in Draw with Leeds

While Manchester United and Leeds United finished all square at 2-2 tonight, there was still a winner. That would be Jadon Sancho, who got back on the score sheet for the first time September.

Sancho came off the bench, and put in a man of the match like performance in just his second game back following a multi-month absence from United. You can see the video of his goal, which helped United avert disaster and rescued a point, below:

“I am really happy he is in the right direction,” said United manager Erik ten Hag.

“I hope he can keep his momentum going and I am sure it will strengthen him and motivate him even more. He is a brilliant footballer and if he can invest in the right levels he can be outstanding. We now have a team that can play in the opponents’ half, he likes that, he can play in tight areas.

Sancho posted the following on his official, verified Twitter account:

I can’t tell you how much I’ve missed this feeling! Team showed great character to stay in the game, we go again on the weekend. ?? pic.twitter.com/UOFQQWxhLm — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) February 8, 2023

Before the late fall/early winter World Cup break, Sancho last featured for the club in October. He also missed all of United’s post break action until earlier this month. He has certainly fully completed his rehabilitation now!

Ten Hag added the following on Sancho:

“I really enjoy seeing him playing the way he did with so much confidence, the way he did with so much belief.”

He has been through a lot, for certain, so congratulations to Jadon Sancho.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories