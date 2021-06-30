Jadon Sancho to Manchester United Finally a Done Deal

It occurred a year after it was supposed to, and we probably had about a thousand more transfer rumor stories than we really needed, but hey, the deal is finally, and I mean FINALLY done. Jadon Sancho is no longer a member of Borussia Dortmund, and his new team is Manchester United.
Or as I wrote on page 187 (back in February) of my just released book Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: “Jadon Sancho currently plays as a winger for Borussia Dortmund, but according to “reports,” he’s left BVB and joined Manchester United about 3,754 times and counting. Can’t wait until summer 2021, when he joins United again; maybe this time he’ll actually sign a contract and complete the transfer.”
And today is indeed that summer 2021 day. Journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted the following less than two hours ago: “Done deal confirmed. Agreement reached between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund. €90m with add ons. Agents fee and personal terms agreed, contract until 2026. Medicals pending – then it’ll be official.”
So it’s not official announcement from the club time yet, but it is “Here We Go” time, as Romano also included that expression, his catch-phrase, in that same tweet. This news has been confirmed and corroborated by multiple other outlets. The BBC’s Simon Stone tweeted, just a few minutes ago, that Sancho’s five year deal, includes a club option for an additional year, with the €85m sum payable over five equal instalments.
It has been widely reported that Sancho will not undergo his medical until after England are done competing at Euro 2020. Three Lions face Ukraine in the quarterfinals on Saturday night. The 21-year-old right sided attacking player has real big ambitions, famously saying:
“Obviously, I dream of winning the Ballon d’Or… given the likes of those who have won it previously, like Messi, Ronaldo, Modric, Ronaldinho.”
This is the first major signing of the summer for United (even if many United fans refer to it as “last summer’s signing,” and understandbly so), who next have designs on acquiring a central defender.
As of now, Raphael Varane is the leading contender to fill that void. Backup goalkeeper Tom Heaton was the first official MUFC signing of the summer window.
