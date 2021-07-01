Jadon Sancho Acquisition Confirmed by Manchester United

It is officially “here we go” time with Jadon Sancho and Manchester United. Pretty soon, it will be photographs of holding a red shirt and a pen over a contract at a desk time. On Wednesday night, it was widely reported that a deal between United and Borussia Dortmund had been struck.
On Thursday afternoon, Dortmund made a public statement confirming both the deal and the price: €85m (£73.1m, $100.7m). United have now followed suit, with a short statement.
We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of Jadon Sancho to United! ???#MUFC
“Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Jadon Sancho,” the statement reads.
“The signing is subject to contractual terms and a medical, which will be completed after Jadon’s involvement in the UEFA European Championship.”
Reports have emerged that Jadon Sancho has requested the legendary No. 7 shirt, which is currently being worn by Edinson Cavani, and that the Uruguayan striker will comply and grant his request.
Despite his very puzzling lack of playing time with England at the Euros, Sancho is widely expected to thoroughly thrive at United. In 104 Bundesliga apperances, Sancho has been involved in 83 goals (45 assists, 38 goals). He also led the German top flight in penalties won this past season, and you know Bruno Fernandes has to be salivating about that.
Fernandes and Sancho both have 117 assists (57+60) and 146 goals (49+97) between them in the last three seasons. They have averaged a combined 40 goals and 49 assists per season.
