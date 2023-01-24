Jadon Sancho was a top trending term, among football obsessed account, on social media on Monday. That’s because he was spotted for just the second time going through full training with the rest of his Manchester United senior team.

Twitter is buzzing with photo posts of the English winger being put through the paces. The $100 million former Borussia Dortmund winger is on the comeback trail.



Good to see Sancho back training with the squad. ?? pic.twitter.com/SCxpSKgD2G — Paul, Manc Bald and Bred (@MufcWonItAll) January 19, 2023

Manchester United at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup Semifinal Leg 1/2

Kickoff: Wed Jan 25, 8pm, City Ground

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Starting XI Predictions for both sides: go here

Team News for Both Sides: Go here

So good to see Jadon Sancho BACK in Man Utd training… ? pic.twitter.com/22bCT2J281 — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) January 19, 2023



As he continues to build up match sharpness, he could conceivably make his return to action at Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup semifinal first leg on Wednesday.

Very doubtful that he would start a match like this, given his long layoff, but he could make the bench and thus feature for a cameo at some point in midweek.

Sancho has been absent since October 22, having last featured in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea, with manager Erik ten Hag confirming he had been struggling with his fitness.

Ten Hag has hinted that the problem may be mental, in addition to physical. Thus, the 22-year-old went on leave after the World Cup break.

Ten Hag seems determined to make sure that Jadon Sancho is NOT yet another Ed Woodward engineered big money flop.The production and quality has obviously not been there for the player, but he still has all the talent in the world.

And he still has plenty of time to figure it out.

If ETH can really do for Sancho what he did for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford, well then the club will really have yet another very special player in their midst.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories