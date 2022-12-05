Jadon Sancho to Miss United Training Camp in Spain

Jadon Sancho has had a very up and down time at Manchester United, thus far, and he’s currently focused on trying to get fully match fit again. United are about to embark on a warm weather training trip, to Spain, ahead of their two friendlies this World Cup break.

Sancho will not be a part of the squad that will train in Spain, with manager Erik ten Hag instead sending to the Netherlands to undergo an individual training program with some coaches that he knows and trusts.

It’s safe to say that he won’t be a part of the trip to/match at Cadiz on Wednesday. Same for the club friendly against Real Betis, in Seville, on Saturday.

A club statement on United’s website reads:

“Jadon Sancho is continuing his individual training programme as part of a process to get back to his highest level. The club is fully supporting him in this.”

Jadon Sancho, 22, has featured in the first team 10 times through United’s first 14 league games, scoring twice. However, was expected to be the future of the attack (or at least a big part of it) since moving over from Borussia Dortmund last summer for £72m.

United spent two full years trying to acquire the English international, so expectations are sky high for him. After playing a substantial role in England’s run to the Euro final match last summer, Sancho was left off the World Cup squad.

Maybe working under the gaffer will help him reach the same level of dominance that we saw in the Bundesliga.

Sancho has hailed the managerial style and footballing instruction of Ten Hag, a hire that has thus far looked to be a very smart one for United.

The Dutchman appears to be the strong leader that the club needs.

Sancho said: “I would say more information, a clearer plan and what to do, especially in some areas of the pitch. Definitely. The style of play in training is what we’re working on. Some of that you see, some of it is the intelligence of our players, creating and knowing each other well.

“We’re training more together (the forwards) and we’re playing in the style which the manager wants. Everyone is loving it at the moment.”

United will resume their campaign against Nottingham Forest just two days after Christmas and Erik ten Hag is looking to get his team primed.

