Man United Reportedly Submit Huge Jadon Sancho Bid

When it comes to the Jadon Sancho transfer saga, I think most, if not all of us are at the point of “just do it, already!” A report in Bild, essentially Germany’s paper of record, says that United have opened the bidding for the English international at $115 million (£89m) for the English international.
However, Borussia Dortmund are reportedly seeking closer to $140 million (£109m) for the English international. There have been reports stating that the two clubs are about “£10m-£15m apart” in valuation, but the numbers stated in Bild convey a wider chasm than that.
In other words, a long tedious transfer narrative is set to keep dragging out longer. Sancho wants the move, and United are certainly thirsty to acquire him. They have been interested in the former Manchester City man for quite some time. However, does this move really make sense?
The only place for him on the team is at Mason Greenwood’s spot and do you really want to put the record setting teenager on the bench? Greenwood tied a club record for most goals in a league season for a teenager in 2019-20. He finished yesterday level with United royalty George Best (1965/66), Brian Kidd (1967/68) and most recently Wayne Rooney in 2004/05.
Greenwood seems to be the real deal, so you wouldn’t want to drop him, but Sancho of course is a special, elite talent. Despite his astronomical asking price, at least for a pandemic transfer market, his world class quality makes him well worth it.
While United CEO Ed Woodward has spoken of reducing spend this summer transfer window, it’s still United and they’re never hurting for cash. And with the club assured of Champions League football next season, and the added cash infusion it brings, one can expect Old Trafford to spend freely.
With Jadon Sancho, it seems like it’s more about when than if, as yes, he would be a luxury, but one that MUFC can certainly afford. Not to mention we did see what happened to the attack early last season when both Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were out, and it just wasn’t pretty. So beefing up the final third, in the case that injuries strike again is not a bad idea at all.
