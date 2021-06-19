Welcome to the summer silly season! And of course, you can’t say “summer transfer window” at Manchester United and not talk Jadon Sancho. Today we learned that the gap between United and Borussia Dortmund on just how much the two clubs believe the player to be worth is now shrinking.
First Dortmund dropped their price, and now United have raised their bid. According to Sky Sports, Old Trafford have submitted another bid, one that is believed to be worth north of £75 million.
Saturday’s Sky Sports report claims that “United’s initial proposal was believed to be £67m up front plus around £8m in add-ons. Dortmund are thought to be considering the latest offer, although reports in Germany suggest they value Sancho in excess of £80m.”
Basically, it comes down to Dortmund wanting more of the money for the English international up front, while United would rather defer their payments until later. The 21-year-old has a contract at BVB that expires in 2023, so now is the right time for the German giants to sell.
Yes, this transfer saga is tedious, but it looks like it’s going to come to an end soon. The prevailing sentiment out there right now says that all parties want this to come to an end.
They all seem to be on the same page here, it’s just a matter of getting all square on the monetary figures.
The deal is closer to getting done than ever before. Yes, it’s been close to getting done before, many times, but this time it’s still much closer.
One really has to wonder if he is worth it though. While Sancho has accumulated 114 goals/assists in 137 games for Dortmund, he still hasn’t played a single minute thus far at Euro 2020. What is it about Sancho that England boss Gareth Southgate doesn’t see?
A team leaving out Jadon Sancho twice must be phenomenal in attack.
— Raphael Honigstein? (@honigstein) June 18, 2021
England has only scored one goal in their first two games at the Euros, so obviously they need improvement in the final third. Jadon Sancho wasn’t even named to the bench for the first England group stage game.
