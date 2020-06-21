Manchester United Transfer Talk: Jadon Sancho, Ansu Fati

It’s time to take a spin through the Manchester United transfer rumor mill, with this edition being one that covers only big money potential deals.
This is all about splashing the cash, big time. For MUFC News and Notes part 1 go here. For part 2, go to this link. We begin transfer talk today with an update on, who else but Jadon Sancho.
With Borussia Dortmund having already been eliminated from the Bundesliga title race, it would be understandable if some of their players have already mentally checked out for the season.
Maybe some of their players’ heads were elsewhere today? If so, they still took care of business, defeating RB Leipzig 2-0 today (and in the process securing runner-up status, yet again, for the season). But Sancho’s head is already at Old Trafford According to German journalist Heiko Wasser, and that’s why the English international found himself on the bench today and not in the starting lineup.
The Express has more on United’s top transfer priority this summer, a player that could cost them £120 million. Sancho has been on the Red Devil radar for a very long time. and no doubt we’ve heard about his potential moving almost all spring long.
Hopefully, it does actually happen, given all the media coverage of the concept that we’ve seen and heard. Elsewhere, Barcelona burgeoning star Ansu Fati is a transfer narrative that’s only just barely even worth talking about.
That’s because the concept is so far-fetched…but it’s even more far-fetched than the last time we discussed it, a little over a week ago.
ESPN had reported United making a £135 million bid, but that wasn’t enough, with the Catalan club holding out for an insane £151m. That eye-popping amount would shatter the English record, which United hold with Paul Pogba (£89m).
We’re not even in the ballpark though. Going back to our friends at the Express, Barca actually want £355 million for the 17-year-old. Yes, you read that right. With ludicrous money like that, you might as well just go and buy an entire club.
It’s a number so high, it makes the transfer fees for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe look cute.
So, no, this transfer isn’t happening any time soon; especially now in this market, where the coronavirus pandemic will limit spending across the board.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
BARCA is not well they deman 17 years is too high but i think the guy is good