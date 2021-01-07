Manchester United Transfer Talk: Jack Grealish, Kingsley Coman

The January transfer window is now open, and that means it’s time to do some Manchester United transfer talk. Today we cover two midfielder/winger targets that were linked with the team quite a bit in the summer- Aston Villa Team Captain Jack Grealish and Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman.
We start out with Grealish, who the Villans just inked to a five year extension in the summer. He’ll cost United £90 million now in order to get the deal over the line.
That’s according to The Athletic, who go on to say that United are still keen, despite the fact that they just signed Donny van de Beek this past summer.
Grealish, this past summer, supposedly carried a price tag of about £70m, but United weren’t interested at that figure. AVFC avoided relegation on the final weekend last season, and in doing so sent the price way up from £40m.
Villa got off to a hot start this season, and although they have cooled off lately, they still sit in a spot where it seems likely they’ll stay up at the end of the season.
Elsewhere Bayern star man Kingsley Coman is off to a phenomenal start this season, and it’s led to more links between Coman and United. Coman said that he feels boosted by the transfer gossip indicating Old Trafford’s interest, but he’s content where he is.
It probably doesn’t matter because it really doesn’t sound like the Bavarian giants are interested in letting him leave anyway.
Knowing that good teams are interested in me is good, it gives me additional confidence,” Coman told German newspaper Bild. (h/t Mirror)
“But I have a contract here until 2023, I’m just thinking of Bayern. It’s all good, I’m happy. “I had the feeling that I could be used less often [due to Leroy Sane’s arrival]. I’m 24, that’s an age I have to play! Fortunately, my fear did not come true.”
