Man United Will Investigate Mason Greenwood Internally

“Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

“The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”

So there you have it, he is not yet reinstated, and he must first be cleared in an internal investigation, conducted by the club, in order to be considered for reinstatement.

In the meantime, the club has long stopped selling his shirt, and he’s been dropped by all his sponsors. He’s also been left out of the Football Manager simulation game. He still has his official social media accounts online (even though there have not been any new postings since the allegations emerged).

The official Mason Greenwood player page remains on United’s official website too.

