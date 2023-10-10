Man United Transfer Talk: Inacio, Silva, Todibo, Tapsoba

International break is the perfect time to talk Manchester United transfer rumors (it’s never too early), and we have a list of four central defender targets to cover. The center back position has long been a major problem area for Man United, and well, the woes are just continuing. It’s a major revolving door, as the names often change, but issues remain. According to a report in the Daily Mirror, there is a quartet of CB targets on the short list of manager Erik ten Hag.

It is: Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice, Antonio Silva of Benfica, Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen and Goncalo Inacio of Sporting Lisbon.

? Understand Manchester United have also added Gonçalo Inacio to their list of centre-backs now being monitored/scouted. Antonio Silva, Jean-Clair Todibo and Tapsoba remain in the list. No final decision now, it will take time; based on player skills, reports, price and more. pic.twitter.com/8JA3Zjkjvf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 10, 2023

As you can see from the embedded tweet above, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano seems to have the same information. So let’s run through this foursome, starting with the newest entry.

Goncalo Inacio

As it’s Sporting CP, they’ll jack up the price as much as possible, and drag the transfer saga out as long as possible. That’s what they do, and given that United is interested, it’ll be even worse. See the Bruno Fernandes saga as an example of what this might look like. Newcastle were reportedly very interested in the 22-year-old Portugese international, but have since backed off. There is still plenty of competition remaining though, and it includes the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Edmond Tapsoba

He’s a Burkina Faso international, so we can’t help but think of the Homer Simpson reference, on the episode when Bart called various destinations within the Southern hemisphere. Tapsoba, 24, recently re-upped with Bayer, so he will cost a pretty penny to procure. Both North London clubs are interested too.

United really have to do something at this position though. Actually, they have to do a lot, as the first choice central defense pairing, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, have been very injury prone lately. Also, Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones all just left.

Harry Maguire should have joined them, but he nixed his move to West Ham in the summer because he couldn’t accept the pay cut. Anyway, let’s move on.

Antonio Silva

The 23-year-old Portugal international has a €120m buyout clause, so there is that. He also says that he’s aware of that United and Liverpool are keen on him, but he’s not interested. Well, he’s probably just giving “the yearbook answer,” saying all the right things in front of the media because he has to.

If the deal and all that money was put in front of him, who knows.

Jean-Clair Todibo

The 23-year-old Frenchman brings size (he’s 6-3) and big game pedigree (as he spent some time with FC Barcelona). If United could make this happen, it would be a great signing. Especially when you consider that he’s been linked with a move to Liverpool in the past. The supporter base would get excited, a rightly so. Getting one up on the hated rivals is an added bonus.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories