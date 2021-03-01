Zlatan Ibrahimovic a Doubt for Europa League Clash vs Man United

It appears that the main storyline in the Manchester United vs AC Milan round of 16 Europa League tie is going to be missing. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has been in the headlines a lot lately for starting and quickly losing a feud with Lebron James, could likely miss out on his long awaited return to Old Trafford.
Various reports in numerous countries indicate that he could be miss the first leg on March 11, and perhaps even the return leg, the following Thursday due to an adductor muscle injury.
This news has been picked up by United’s official team site, as a posting reports that: “Ibrahimovic had to be substituted for Rafael Leao early in the second half, shortly before Ante Rebic’s deciding goal” in Milan’s 2-1 victory over AS Roma.
The general timeline has the mercurial Swede set to miss four games.
Ibrahimovic won both the EFL Cup and the Europa League during the season and a half that he was with United. When he left the club he moved on to the LA Galaxy, before then returning to Milan. This would be, if he’s fit, his match against United since departing the club.
He has 16 goals in 21 games across all competitions this season.
